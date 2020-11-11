grey's anatomy

Chris Carmack talks new season of 'Grey's Anatomy,' releasing music with wife

"Grey's Anatomy" star Chris Carmack has had a busy quarantine. Not only has he returned to work to film season 17, but he's also released new music with his wife, Erin Slaver, as the duo Life on Eris.

The couple met on the set of "Nashville" and said they have always helped each other write music for their respective careers. Now, they have just released their first EP together titled "Stonewall."

The title track offers an intimate look inside the psychology of a marriage, a concept the couple was keen to explore especially since many are self-isolating at home with their significant others.

"As everything played out, everything happening in the world right now, it just became more and more important for us to put out this message," Slaver said.

"It's very easy to feel isolated in these times and we wanted to let people know that they're not alone," Carmack added.

Speaking of isolation, Carmack said that returning to work can be lonely at times, as the cast must follow strict safety protocols and keep their distance from each other. Regardless, the actor, who plays Dr. Atticus Lincoln, is excited to be back at work, telling the stories of the health heroes who have been carrying us through the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are all very proud of the healthcare industry that has been out there on the front lines and we're getting to tell some of these stories to honor their heroics through all of this," Carmack said.

Despite the heavy subject matter, "Grey's Anatomy" will still be the same drama you know and love.

"Believe it or not, there's gonna be a little sexiness," Carmack teased. "It's not just gonna be all masks and COVID wards, but there's gonna be a lot of that."

"Grey's Anatomy" returns to ABC on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgrey's anatomycelebrityactormarriageotrccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
GREY'S ANATOMY
Wilson, George talk big 'Grey's,' 'Station 19' crossover event
ABC unveils 2020-2021 primetime schedule
Actress Chyler Leigh opens up about sexuality
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 12,657 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago-area storms usher in cold conditions, leave damage behind
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
As Chicago halts indoor dining, local design company offers canopy solution
Chicago area marks Veterans Day with virtual ceremonies, wreath laying
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
SPONSORED: Chicago area veterans ready to excel in civilian workforce
Show More
Chicago Symphony Orchestra premieres tribute on Veterans Day
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
350K Ring doorbell cameras recalled for fire risk
More TOP STORIES News