Grilled cheese and tomato soup is Campbell's 1st-ever, limited-edition flavor

CAMDEN, N.J. (WLS) -- Campbell's has infused its iconic tomato soup with the flavors of a grilled cheese sandwich.

The first ever limited-edition flavor honors National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12.

The soup can be prepared with water for a more robust tomato taste, or milk for a cheesier flavor.

"Grilled cheese and tomato soup has always been perfect together. It is a classic pairing for all generations, and it has drawn increasing fandom in recent years," Gary Mazur, Vice President Soup and Broth, Campbell's Meals and Beverages division.

Now through March 20, 2024, Campbell's is giving away 412 cans to lucky fans. Sweepstakes rules and details are listed here.