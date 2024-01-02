WATCH LIVE

Nearly 7K pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk, USDA says

CNNWire
Tuesday, January 2, 2024 11:48PM
E. coli risks prompted a Valley Meats ground beef recall, the USDA said. The products were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.
Thousands of pounds of ground beef are being recalled because of an E. coli risk.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products were produced by Valley Meats on Dec. 22. It was shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.

The packaging has the establishment number of "e-s-t-5-7-1-2" printed on the USDA marks of inspection.

The USDA said it found the contamination during routine testing. No illnesses have been reported.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

