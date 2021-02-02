Groundhog Day: Woodstock Willie set to make annual prediction

The city has been celebrating the 1993 Bill Murray movie as they have done in previous years, but with some COVID-19 safety measures due to the pandemic.
At 7 a.m., if Woodstock Willie sees his shadow, that means six more weeks of winter. if not, spring comes early.
WATCH: Woodstock Willie can't contain his excitement at seeing shadow
"I am happy we will be able to hold the main event, but with everyone wearing masks I will miss seeing all the smiling faces," said Rick Bellairs, chairman of the Woodstock Groundhog Day committee, referring to Willie's big spring-debut reveal. "It's hard to believe it was just a year ago that Bill Murray was back in Woodstock and Groundhog Day was featured on the Super Bowl."