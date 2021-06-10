Group highlights dangers of swimming in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Group Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project is reminding families about the dangers of swimming in Lake Michigan as the weather warms up.
Last year, 53 people drowned in Lake Michigan, the deadliest year for drownings in at least a decade.
Water safety experts are highlighting the dangers of the beautiful but perilous body of water can hold.
Last year much was discussed about whether the beaches being closed may have actually contributed to having more drownings than usual.
This year the concern is that after more than a year of limited beach and pool access, that lack of experience in the water, especially when it comes to young children, could present an added problem.
"We want everyone to be safe when they are going back to the water, making sure that we have water watchers, parents who are watching their kids they are not on social media or phones or even reading a book. We want eyes on the water for everyone when they go to the beach because your child could be in trouble or someone else's child could be in trouble," said Dave Benjamin with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
In addition, these are the four Lake Michigan Water Safety Tips experts want you to know.
-Always swim near a lifeguard
-Swim during lifeguarded hours
-Know the signs of drowning
-Know the Flip, Float and Follow drowning survival strategy.
Ten people have died as a result of drowning in Lake Michigan so far this year. The latest just Wednesday night, after a man fell into the water near Jackson Park.
