Grubhub gives back to the community during COVID-19 pandemic

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Grubhub.

In the changing world of Covid-19 we have shifted our habits, and one of the great ways to keep socially distanced, stay at home AND have a great meal - is by using Grubhub!

Grubhub also knows that community is key - so at the start of the pandemic they created the Grubhub Community Relief Fund to help support the communities who have been impacted the most during this crisis.

Padma Rao, VP of Special Projects at Grubhub, joins Val to talk about their commitment to the community and the charities they are giving back to.

In Chicago, one of those charities is the Union League Boys & Girls Clubs - they have shifted their focus to help those kids with e-learning during the hours of 7:30am-3:30pm. We caught up with the Senior Director of the Union League Barreto Boys & Girls Club, Jeremy Murphy, to find out more.

The Union League Boys & Girls Clubs have a Virtual Gala planned for November 7th, 2020. Check out how you can help here: https://ulbgc.org/events/2020-gala/
