Smash-and-grab robbers target Gucci store on Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of people robbed a Gucci store along the Magnificent Mile Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said between six to ten people entered the shop in the 900 block of N. Michigan Avenue at around 4 p.m. The group of both men and women then broke a display case and took an unknown amount of property, according to CPD.

The offenders fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle, according to police.

No other details are known at this time.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
