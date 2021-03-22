Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview neighborhood on North Side

Always be aware of surroundings.

Pay special attention to suspicious people loitering in the area and report them to the police.

If confronted by an offender, remain calm.

Remember any unique descriptive characteristics of offenders such as scars, limp acne, teeth, etc.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to police.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender.

Walk in pairs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a community alert after a woman was sexually assaulted in Lakeview early Sunday morning.A 29-year-old woman was walking in the 1000-block of West School Street around 3:45 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind, according to police. He told her he had a gun, forced her into an alley and attacked her. The offender then fled eastbound on foot.The male was described to be in his early 30s, around 5-foot-10 and approximately 175 pounds, police said. He was wearing black nylon covering on his head.According to police, people can do in similar situations:Contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Three with any information at 312-744-8261.