Chicago police holding gun turn-in on West Side Saturday

Those who turn in a gun can get a $100 Visa prepaid gift card

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a push to get guns of all kinds off the street in Chicago and there's money, on the line.

Saturday, Chicago police will have its second gun turn-in event this year.

Director Glen Brooks from the Chicago Police Department joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about the event.

The event is at Hope Community Church, 5900 W Iowa St., Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who turn in a gun will get a $100 prepaid Visa gift card and $10 prepaid Visa gift card for bb-guns, air guns and replica guns. The event will be no questions asked.