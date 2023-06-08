Gurnee father and daughter to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for Father's Day

Layne and Jorie Pollard of Gurnee won't be doing a Father's Day brunch or barbeque this year. They'll be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Most people celebrate Father's Day with a brunch or a barbeque, but one father-daughter pair will be climbing one of the world's tallest mountains.

Layne and Jorie Pollard have been training to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania for several months.

The adventure will mark Layne's 60th birthday and Father's day.

Layne and Jorie expect it will take about five days to complete the climb.

Mount Kilimanjaro stands at 19,341 feet or 5,895 meters above sea level. It is the highest mountain in Africa, and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world. It's considered an appropriate climb for anyone from children over the age of 10 to adults in their 60s and 70s.