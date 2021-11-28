GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 26-year-old Zion man is dead after he was shot in a Gurnee Mills shopping mall parking lot, according to police.
Gurnee police responded to the 6100 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. Saturday and found the man in the northeast side of the property, officials said.
A Good Samaritan helped provide first-aid to the victim until police and paramedics arrived, according to police.
The man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, but later died from his wounds.
The offender(s) involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrived, according to police.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduled to do an autopsy Monday.
The incident is being investigated by Gurnee Police Detective and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information is asked to call Gurnee police at 847-599-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with the Lake County (IL) CrimeStoppers at 847-662-222 or at LakeCountyCrimeStoppers.com.
Gurnee Mills mall shooting leaves Zion man, 26, dead, police say
DEADLY SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News