Halloween 2020: Marijuana edibles can appear similar to candy, Indiana State Police warn

Is Halloween cancelled in Illinois? Dr. Steven Salzman says families can stay safe while celebrating

INDIANA (WLS) -- Kids will be eating a lot of treats this Halloween weekend, so Indiana police want to remind parents that marijuana edibles can look a lot like candy.In the past, people have been worried about poisoned or contaminated Halloween candies. Those fears were unfounded. There has actually never been a single confirmed case of a trick-or-treater being poisoned by candy.Still, Indiana State Police say marijuana edibles could fool parents. At first glance at one bag, they look a lot like candy. But if you look closer, you'll see the word "medicated." There are also marijuana plants displayed on the bag. Edibles that are sold at dispensaries are required to display information making it clear these are not for kids.There have been no confirmed cases of kids getting marijuana edibles in their Halloween candy. But Indiana police wanted to make sure you check your kids' candy anyway.