Chicago area shows off creative costumes on Halloween as trick-or-treaters fill streets

From princesses to superheroes, ghosts and ghouls, and even the occasional chicken, the streets of Chicago and the suburbs were filled iwth costumed trick or treaters Monday.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- From Elvis to royalty, goblins and ghouls, and even the occasional inflatable chicken, costumed trick-or-treaters filled the streets with their creativity this Halloween.

For Barrington Elementary School students, Halloween may be the best day of the year other than the last day of school. They get to dress up as their favorite characters, and they'll get more sweets than they can imagine.

"Can't wait 'til tomorrow with all the sugar in their system," laughed Principal Ken Hyllberg.

But Halloween isn't just for the kids. Hyllberg dressed up as a Chicago hot dog - no ketchup, of course - and the teachers also got a bit creative. Two went as Ken and Barbie, and a group of four picked a Dr. Seuss theme: One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.

"We dress up together every year and since we all teach reading we though a tribute to Dr. Seuss was a perfect way to celebrate this year," said Kim Gillengerten.

The kids get plenty of traditional trick or treating after school. As long as the rain stays away they are happy to fill their bags with treats. Some come with parents, and earlier at school there was another chance for parents to take it all in as they line the path of the Halloween parade.

The next few weeks may be a busy time for dentists, but no one is complaining today.

Owen Anderson, 14, suffered a significant brain injury in a near-drowning accident 11 years ago. He is non-verbal and gets around with a walker, but none of that matters on Halloween. In fact, the walker opens up a whole other world of costumes to him.

"There are so many things other kids do that he can't do. And this is the one time of the year when they're looking at him like oh my gosh, he's so cool," said his mother Beth Anderson.

His parents create a different costume every year. In the past he's been Clark Kent in a phone booth, a hot air balloon pilot, and the greatest showman. The ideas often come from movies, which includes this year's: The King himself, Elvis Presley, in his pink Cadillac.

"He lights up. He's a changed person when he's in costume," said father Keith Anderson.

Owen is a freshman at Palatine High school where he did a trunk or treat last week, and he was the star of the show.

"People are always looking differently at special needs kids. This is the one time of the year he's the special guy," Keith Anderson said.