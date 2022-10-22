Halloween cocktail ideas from SafeHouse Chicago in River North

The espionage-themed restaurant SafeHouse Chicago is hosting a "Bond, Boo & Booze" event Halloween weekend. Here's some of their cocktail ideas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Planning a Halloween party? Here are some boozy ideas to serve guests.

David Nepove is a mixologist at SafeHouse Chicago in River North.

The restaurant is hosting a "Bond, Boos & Booze" event next weekend. Guests can enjoy live music, Halloween cocktail specials, and a costume contest.

The event will also kick off Camp X, SafeHouse Chicago's new nightlife series every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. That's when the espionage-themed restaurant turns into a 'spy speakeasy" after dark.

Here are some of the cocktails recipes Nepove brewed up for ABC 7 Chicago:

Walking Dead

2 oz tequila

3/4 oz passion fruit syrup

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

Combine with ice, shake and pour into a tall glass. Float prosecco on top and garnish with an orange, cherry and gummy eyeball skewer.

Witches Brew

1 oz vodka

3/4 oz elderflower liqueur

1 oz pomegranate juice

1 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz simple syrup

Float of prosecco

Pour over ice in a martini glass rimmed with red sugar and garnish with cherries.

Pumpkin Pie Martini

2 oz vanilla vodka

2 oz house-made pumpkin pie mix

Whipped cream

Combine, shake and serve up in a martini glass, topped with a dollop of whipped cream.