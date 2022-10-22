Halloween cocktail ideas from SafeHouse Chicago in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Planning a Halloween party? Here are some boozy ideas to serve guests.
David Nepove is a mixologist at SafeHouse Chicago in River North.
The restaurant is hosting a "Bond, Boos & Booze" event next weekend. Guests can enjoy live music, Halloween cocktail specials, and a costume contest.
The event will also kick off Camp X, SafeHouse Chicago's new nightlife series every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. That's when the espionage-themed restaurant turns into a 'spy speakeasy" after dark.
Here are some of the cocktails recipes Nepove brewed up for ABC 7 Chicago:
Walking Dead
2 oz tequila
3/4 oz passion fruit syrup
1 oz pineapple juice
1 oz lime juice
1 oz simple syrup
Combine with ice, shake and pour into a tall glass. Float prosecco on top and garnish with an orange, cherry and gummy eyeball skewer.
Witches Brew
1 oz vodka
3/4 oz elderflower liqueur
1 oz pomegranate juice
1 oz lemon juice
3/4 oz simple syrup
Float of prosecco
Pour over ice in a martini glass rimmed with red sugar and garnish with cherries.
Pumpkin Pie Martini
2 oz vanilla vodka
2 oz house-made pumpkin pie mix
Whipped cream
Combine, shake and serve up in a martini glass, topped with a dollop of whipped cream.