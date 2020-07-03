'Hamilton' on Disney+ stars reflect as rave reviews roll in

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6286409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about the "Hamilton" movie about to premiere on Disney Plus.

"Hamilton" stsars Daveed Diggs and Christopher Jackson said the musical's message of revolution is relevant for the troubled moment we're living in.

"Hamilton" is coming to Disney+ in a very different time than it was first released. Do the actors involved feel elated or conflicted?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The filmed production of "Hamilton" began streaming on Disney+ all over the world early Friday morning.Fans and critics are already giving it rave reviews. ABC7's Janet Davies spoke with a few of the cast members who helped turn it into a landmark event.Leslie Odom Jr., who won a Tony for playing Aaron Burr, spoke about the show's relevance to the world right now."This is America," Odom said. "We are more American than we've ever been in lots of ways, and we are finally having conversations, long overdue conversations. I don't know what it's going to offer, but I hope it has something of value to say in this moment."Jasmine Cephas Jones, who plays Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, said they filmed over only three days."It was taxing a bit because we just came off the Tonys," Cephas Jones said. "We were really tired. We were doing all this extra stuff, but we were also completely in a zone."Renee Elise Goldsberry, another Tony winner who plays Angelica Schuyler, said she's honored to be a part of something that will be savored by generations."The fact that my voice is a part of that, and specifically for something with a message that's so profound and so powerful," she said. "It's a dream come true.""It was a high point," Odom said. "I'm going to keep trying, but I don't know if I'll ever be better than that.""This Disney+ experience, being in people's homes, will be finally the achievement of that dream that we had that anybody that wants a piece of this history - a piece of this musical, a piece of this family- can have it in their home," Goldsberry said.