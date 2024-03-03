Man found shot to death, another injured inside home in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were found shot, one fatally, after an argument at a home early Saturday in Northwest Indiana.

Officers responded to a residence around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Warwick Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds, the Hammond Police Department said. The other victim had a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to a hospital.

The deceased victim has been identified as Charles Stokes, police said.

The shooting happened after a family argument in the home, investigators said. It was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

It was not immediately known if any arrests have been made or if any suspects have been identified.

No further information was immediately available.