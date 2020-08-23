Man bites trooper, abandons child during traffic stop near Hammond, Indiana State Police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A man reportedly bit an Indiana state trooper and abandoned a child while running from a traffic stop early Saturday morning near Hammond.

A state trooper pulled a vehicle over on the Indiana Toll Road about 4:50 a.m., police said. The driver initially refused to identify himself and then became combative, according to state police.

The man then reportedly bit the trooper's arm.

The trooper used his Taser on the man, but he then ran from the vehicle.

At the same time, the trooper saw a 6-year-old child get out of the vehicle. The trooper told the child to get back in the car before following the man, police said.

They ran across the highway and into an area of "thick brush." After searching the area with a K-9 unit, police were unable to find the man.

The child's mother took the child, police said.

The trooper was not seriously injured.

State police are trying to identify and locate the driver.
