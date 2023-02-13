Hanover Park, IL news: Students to be released after some schools affected by threat

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban elementary school district was following "Secure and Teach" procedures due to a threat in the community Monday, an elementary school district said.

Just after 9 a.m., Hanover police told Keeneyville Elementary School District 20 to follow the procedure, meaning students and staff can continue normal classroom activities, but they may not leave the classroom or office until advised to do so, a message on the Spring Wood Middle School website said.

"Our students and staff are safe. Our staff continues to provide normal instruction and learning is still taking place. This order impacted Greenbrook, Spring Wood and the Early Childhood Center," the message said.

No one was to be allowed in or out of the buildings until the "All Clear" was announced by police, school officials said.

Pick-up was expected to be affected at the Early Childhood Center, and students were to have normal activities and snacks, the district said.

The afternoon Early Childhood Center class was canceled Monday.

Police activity was visible at Heritage Court and Arlington Drive in Hanover Park about noon.

Keeneyville school officials said at about 1:30 p.m. that students could be released at their regular dismissal times.

The Early Childhood Center morning students had already been dismissed, but all Greenbrook, Spring Wood and Waterbury students will be dismissed as normal, school officials said.

All after school clubs and programs will continue as scheduled.

Some additional police and staff were expected.

