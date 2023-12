The Jewish Community Center of Chicago (JCC) is hosting several special events until December 14.

Friday is the first full day of Hanukkah. And the Jewish Community Center of Chicago (JCC) is hosting several special events until December 14.

It's apart of their eight days celebration of Hannukkah. Mathew Charnay, with J-C-C, stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the events happen everyday. Roz Varon and Charnay both played spin a dreidel. To learn more about all the programming happening, click here.