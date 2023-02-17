Court orders inspection, safety repairs at Kenwood high-rise before displaced residents allowed back

Paperwork obtained by I-Team shows building was not in fire compliance at time of blaze

Dozens of people have been displaced after a deadly high-rise fire and it could still be months before they're allowed back in.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The representatives for the Kenwood high-rise apartment building that caught fire last month, leaving one person dead, were back in court Thursday.

It's been three weeks since the deadly fire at the Harper Square Co-Op building and some residents are still out of their homes. Thursday's hearing ordered an interior inspection next month and a host of repair before people are safely allowed back in.

"I'm displaced. So that's why it's emotional," said displaced resident, Sallece Williams.

Williams was tearful as she returned to her apartment Thursday.

"It's hard seeing the place like that and I've been here 17 years," she said.

She is among the dozens displaced after a fire broke out in the Kenwood high-rise building along S. Lake Park Ave.

The fire, which has been ruled accidental, was caused by careless use of smoking materials that ignited combustibles in a bedroom.

One woman died and nine others were injured, including a firefighter.

Williams said she's staying at her mom's place in the meantime.

"It's a rough time," she said, "but just going to stay prayerful. That's pretty much all I can do right now."

Another woman, who lives on the 18th floor, is in the same boat and describes her home as "ashes."

RELATED: Advisory board urges Chicago to reevaluate fire safety ordinance, require fire sprinklers

The apartment managers told them it could be four months before they're allowed back in.

"They are going to make the repairs when they make the repairs, and we will have to be out until they make the repairs and until the city's department of buildings tells us that we can go back inside," the resident said.

But paperwork obtained by the ABC 7 I-Team shows the building was not in compliance at time of the fire. It failed its last seven inspections for not testing the fire alarm and evacuation system.

Now, residents are asking how the high-rise was allowed to continue operating for 15 months.

"We were under the impression that everything was OK. So that's the problem there," said resident Teresa Tyler.

"I just wish that we had everything inspected correctly the first time around," Williams added.

The next court hearing is March 16th.

