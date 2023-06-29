'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is Harrison Ford's farewell to his iconic character

Harrison Ford is bidding farewell to his iconic character after "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which hits movie theaters Friday, June 30.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Harrison Ford is bidding farewell to his iconic character after "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," and sat down with ABC7 Chicago to talk about the grand finale of his epic journey with the character.

Ford was born on the North Side of Chicago at Swedish Covenant Hospital and grew up in Park Ridge, graduating from Maine East High School. While he's still a Chicago guy, he's also Indiana Jones to many, and it felt good to pick up that fedora and whip again.

"Feels right, feels right because we've got a good story to attend to," Ford said. "He's no longer a young man, but there's still a story to be told and I wanted to tell that final chapter."

Professor Jones is a little different in this particular story.

"I think he's slipping a bit, and he's become a bit disillusioned, there's been a lot of difficulty lately but we're here to sort it all out," he said.

And he didn't slide on any of those action scenes.

"Well there's a lot of action in it, but there's a lot of heart in it too," Ford said. "There's a lot about relationships and responsibility. I'm making it sound a little dull but it isn't."

And while there may be more stories to tell in the Indiana Jones universe, Ford is quite sure this film is the conclusion of Indy's story.

"It's the end of the story for me. It's the last time I'm going to play Indiana Jones, and I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to do it, but theta's it."

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" hits theaters on Friday, June 30.

