Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renee Wilson talk 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the final countdown to the opening of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" as the first showings start Thursday afternoon.

The actresses who co-star with Harrison Ford told Hosea Sanders about being in the fifth and final adventure in this legendary and beloved franchise.

To say the characters Helena Shaw and Mason are strong women would be an understatement.

"Yeah, I'd say so; we're pretty physical," said Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Helena Shaw.

Waller-Bridge said the action sequences were a memorable part of the role.

"It was joyful moment after joyful moment; there aren't many opportunities in your life to do that many action sequences, or in your career," Waller-Bridge said.

She loved playing her character for other reasons as well.

"I love that she's a little morally ambiguous, I love that she has her eye on the prize, and that she has a sense of humor and she's witty, as well as having huge stakes in her issues and her conflicts," Waller-Bridge said.

Shaunette Renee Wilson plays Mason in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

"Mason is an agent, unfortunately assigned to work with some ex-Nazis the government has sequestered and used to get Americans to the moon," Wilson said about her character.

The character's style is reminiscent of '70s icon Pam Grier.

"Oh, yes, that was plastered all over my mood board: Pam Grier, Foxy Brown, Cleopatra, to pay homage to the queen," Wilson said.

For Waller-Bridge, being in the movie was as exciting as the action within it.

"It is honestly, everything I could have dreamed it being; I feel like it was an adventure in itself," Waller-Bridge said.

Working with Harrison Ford was another highlight of working on the film.

"He doesn't like to be called 'Mr. Ford' -- I learned that in my first introduction. I said 'Mr. Ford,' and he said 'Don't call me Mr. Ford, just Harrison,' just so you know," Wilson said.

