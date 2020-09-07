Community & Events

Harvey block party provides families with free food, clothes, haircuts

HARVEY, Ill., (WLS) -- Families were able to get free clothes, food and haircuts at a block party Saturday in Harvey.

A couple recently created the group "Communities United" to find ways to give back to people living in Harvey.

"I realized how easy it is to step up and put in a little effort. And then I get a little effort from this person, a little effort from this person, now we're a group," said Jason Decker from Communities United 2020.

"Now every Saturday we're cleaning up streets in Harvey. Every Sunday we're boarding up houses. And this is going to happen every other month right here," he said.

All services and items that were handed out Sunday were donated.
