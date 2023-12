A fire in a Harvey intermodal facility left at least 14 trucks damaged Monday morning.

14 trucks damaged in fire in Harvey in parking lot at intermodal facility

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- More than a dozen trucks were damaged in a fire in Harvey Monday morning.

The fire occurred at the Universal Intermodal Company along 167th Street West of Halsted Street.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene showing 14 damaged trucks in the parking lot.

Chopper 7 flies above a Harvey truck yard where 14 trucks were damaged by a fire.

No injuries were reported.

Further details were not immediately available.