Harvey police look for suspects in shooting of 10-year-old boy

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 10-year old boy is in the hospital Sunday morning after being shot in south suburban Harvey.Ezra Hill, Jr., was shot twice Saturday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle with his father in south suburban Harvey.He is in intensive care as investigators continue to work this case.Harvey police say the father and son has just arrived home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and were getting out of their vehicle when someone in a four-door sedan drove up and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.They had just returned home to the 14600 block of Des Plaines Street, according to a statement from Harvey Police Chief Gregory Thomas.The 10-year-old was in intensive care at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Thomas said.The father was not injured.Bullets from the shooting hit a nearby house and vehicle.At this point, it is unclear what lead up to the shooting.Detectives say they have interviewed witnesses and are in the process of looking for any type of evidence that could lead to an arrest.