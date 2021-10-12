Harvey shooting: 2 charged in shootout with off-duty police officer

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men have been charged in connection with an incident this past weekend in which shots were fired at an off-duty Harvey police officer, officials said Tuesday.The south suburban police officer was on his way to work in-uniform just after 6 p.m. Saturday near 154th and Wood streets when he observed a gray Ford Fusion driving erratically, officials said.That was when the occupants in the car started shooting at him in traffic, police said. The officer returned fire.The Fusion then ran a red light while driving west on 154th and hit a Ford Escape SUV, which was driving north on Wood Street, police said.The suspects initially got away, police said at the time.The Ford Escape was up on the sidewalk with extensive damage; the Fusion was also damaged and facing the wrong way.The officer's white Honda had "numerous bullet holes" in its windshield.The officer was not hit but was taken to the hospital and has been released in good condition.Johnathan Andrews Jr., 25, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and parole violation, while Jonheym J. Andrews, 19, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Harvey police said.