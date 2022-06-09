Tourist helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field

Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau, the island's southernmost district, when the helicopter crashed at about 5:29 p.m., the company said in a statement.
Emergency responders flew two helicopters to the site of the crash to carry those aboard, two of whom were in critical condition, to Kona Community Hospital, according to KITV4, the local ABC News affiliate.
The Bell 407 aircraft was operated by K&S Helicopters, Paradise said.
"The care of our passengers, crew members, and their families is our highest priority," Calvin Dorn of K&S Helicopters said in a statement posted to Paradise Helicopters' website.
NEW: Photos from Hawaii County show tour helicopter crash in lava field near South Point on Big Island - 6 people on board taken to the hospital, including pilot who was initially trapped @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/3V5ymDzxDy— Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) June 9, 2022
The company said it had completed a manifest verification, which showed six people were onboard at the time of the crash.
