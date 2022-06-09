helicopter crash

Tourist helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field

Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau on the Big Island when the helicopter crashed.
By Kevin Shalvey

A tourist helicopter lies in a lava field in Kau, on Hawaii's Big Island, on June 8, 2022. (Hawaii County)

KONA, Hawaii -- A tourist helicopter carrying six people crashed on Wednesday evening in a lava field on Hawaii's Big Island.

Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau, the island's southernmost district, when the helicopter crashed at about 5:29 p.m., the company said in a statement.

Emergency responders flew two helicopters to the site of the crash to carry those aboard, two of whom were in critical condition, to Kona Community Hospital, according to KITV4, the local ABC News affiliate.

The Bell 407 aircraft was operated by K&S Helicopters, Paradise said.

"The care of our passengers, crew members, and their families is our highest priority," Calvin Dorn of K&S Helicopters said in a statement posted to Paradise Helicopters' website.



The company said it had completed a manifest verification, which showed six people were onboard at the time of the crash.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Zachary Ferber contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiihelicopterhelicopter crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
HELICOPTER CRASH
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
WATCH: Helicopter crashes off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured
Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at helicopter crash site
Husband shares journey after losing wife in crash that killed Kobe
TOP STORIES
Family: Teen hazed by fraternity now blind, in wheelchair, can't talk
Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID, data shows
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Toddler killed after struck by semi while in bike child carrier: CFD
How police, lawmakers are cracking down on catalytic converter thefts
Blues Fest Chicago back at Millennium Park with concerts across city
Stepfather guilty after restaurant employee asks boy if he needs help
Show More
How to find cheap flights from Chicago despite rising costs
Illinois reports 4,294 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Animals missing after vandals break-in at WI zoo
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
Ohio tornado: Meijer facility heavily damaged by storm
More TOP STORIES News