5 Chicago-area chefs raising money for Hawaii wildfire victims

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of local chefs are coming together to raise money for survivors of the devastating wildfires in Maui.

The fundraiser happening Sunday at Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook will benefit the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Chef Hui Fund.

Participating chefs are Sarah Stegner of Prairie Grass Cafe, Ricky Sakoda, former chef of Merriman's in Kapalua, Maui, Randall Sabado of Coopers Hawk, Arshiya Farheen of Verznay and Sebastian White of The Evolved Network.

Payment for the events will be taken upon arrival on August 27. The full ticket price for both events, $150, will be donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation-Chef Hui Fund but we ask that you leave a cash tip for the Prairie Grass Cafe staff.

Reservations may be made by calling Prairie Grass Cafe at (847) 205-4433.