2 hospitalized after dangerous carbon monoxide levels discovered at DuPage County ice rink

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized and hockey games were put on hold Sunday after high levels of carbon monoxide were discovered at an ice skating rink in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

The dangerous levels were identified Sunday at the Center Ice of DuPage.

"We were sitting in our office and a parent came up to us and said a couple of kids were feeling sick," said Robert Cortese, supervisor of Center Ice of DuPage. "We went down to the locker room and checked. We had kids inside there spitting up, not feeling good, a little lightheaded."

After that, more players became sick, Cortese said.

Officials then called 911.

"Upon arrival, we metered the building, reads were little over 200," said Glen Ellyn Assistant Fire Chief Joe Pierotti. "We had one patient on scene, several others left on their own."

Firefighters evacuated the building.

"We had kids out here on their skates, in their skate guards on concrete," said Jack O'Leary, a Chicago South Meteors player.

Nicor Gas was called to turn off the gas in the building.

There were games happening on two rinks tonight, one with adults and the other with high school players. Because of the carbon monoxide levels, all the games will have to be rescheduled.

"We don't want any of our kids ever getting hurt or being put in a position where they are going to be sick or injured," said Nick Holmes, coach of the Chicago South Meteors.
