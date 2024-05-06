Man accused of fatally shooting female victim, concealing death in Jeffery Manor: Chicago police

Chicago police are investigating a death Saturday after a body was found at a Jeffery Manor home on South Hoxie Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 58-year-old Chicago man has been charged with concealing a homicidal death after a body was found in a South Side home Saturday, Chicago police said Monday.

Marable Timile was arrested Monday in the 700-block of East 111th Street in the city's Pullman neighborhood, CPD said.

Chicago police said he shot and killed a female victim in the 9800-block of South Hoxie Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the city's Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

Neither the victim's age nor identity were immediately released.

It was also not immediately clear what led up to the fatal shooting.

Timile is due in court Tuesday.

