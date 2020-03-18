Coronavirus Illinois update: Willowbrook nursing home outbreak leaves 22 sick with COVID-19

Coronavirus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DuPage County health officials are dealing with Illinois' first COVID-19 outbreak after 22 cases were reported at a nursing home in Willowbrook.

The mayor of Willowbrook says it's his understanding that all of the residents and staff have been tested at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center senior living facility and safety protocols are in place.

Governor Pritzker announced Tuesday that there are 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Willowbrook.

Three days ago, The CEO of Extended Care, the consulting company working with the facility, announced that there was one case there, a woman in her 60s who had been living at the Chateau. He said at the time she was hospitalized in stable condition.

"As always, our residents' health, safety and well-being is our highest priority," said Ron Nunziato, CEO of Extended Care LLC. "We anticipated it wasn't if, it was when, a resident would become affected....we've been working very closely with the DuPage County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health to promptly identity and monitor individuals who had recent contact with our individual who has been diagnosed to prevent any further spread within our facility and community at large." Nunziato said.

But despite their best efforts one case grew to 22. Of that total, 18 are residents and four work at the facility.

All of them are in quarantine and the DuPage County Board of Health is actively expanding their testing protocol at the Chateau to include investigation and interviews with all of the people who have been in contact with the individuals who have been diagnosed.

Also anyone who has visited the facility in the last 30 days and any member of their household has been asked to home-quarantine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
