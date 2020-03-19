Coronavirus in Chicago: 2nd member of Chicago Fire Department tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second member of the Chicago Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19, CFD said Wednesday.
The person is in the hospital and those in close contact with the person have been told to self-quarantine as a precaution.
The department said it has conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection operation at the fire house where the person works and any vehicles and equipment the person used.
The department issued a statement saying in part, "We continue to work closely with the CDPH and follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines as we ensure proper protocols and preventative measures are in place for the health and safety of our firefighters and paramedics. As part of that effort, the Department has ensured that all firefighters and paramedics responding to emergency calls have been provided with personal protective equipment - or PPE - specially designated to keep them safe during this time.
"Furthermore, the Department has implemented training protocols for CFD personnel on how to respond to emergency calls where there is a chance that disease transmission is possible. And as a precaution, these training videos and protocols have been made available across the Department for all fire and EMT personnel."
The first case of a Chicago first responder was announced Tuesday. Health officials said that there is no indication the paramedic contracted the virus during a service call.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
