HEALTH & FITNESS

4-year-old Lombard girl recovering from heart transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Shannon is recovering at Lurie Children's Hospital after undergoing transplant surgery last month. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 4-year-old suburban girl who was born with a rare defect has a new heart.

Lucy Shannon is recovering at Lurie Children's Hospital after undergoing transplant surgery last month, according to our news partner Daily Herald.

Lucy was born with an underdeveloped left ventricle, a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Without surgery, the condition is fatal.

In March, tests revealed Lucy was in early heart failure. Her doctors determined she needed a transplant.

Lucy's mother, Betsy Shannon, said the experience has changed her perspective.

"It makes me really try to not let the little things bother me," she said.

Lucy is waiting to be released from the hospital so that she can transition to Ronald McDonald House. She'll then live there for a month to six weeks so she can stay close to her doctors in case of any complications.

Read Lucy's full story on DailyHerald.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthheart healthheart transplantLombard
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News