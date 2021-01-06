Amazon's at-home COVID test now available online

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9389611" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The airline is making changes that are going into effect on Jan. 11, but what about if you already have a flight with your emotional-support pet? Watch the video above for details.

Amazon is trying to make it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19 from the comfort of their own home.The FDA authorized testing kit called Dxterity is now available on the tech company's website.One kit is currently available for $110, or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.The box includes an empty tube for saliva that you sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.According to Amazon's website, the turnaround time for test results is between 24 and 72 hours after the sample is received.Emergency use authorization for the test was given last month.This is the first at-home saliva test to receive the FDA emergency use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.