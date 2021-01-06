Health & Fitness

Amazon's at-home COVID test now available online

Amazon is trying to make it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19 from the comfort of their own home.

The FDA authorized testing kit called Dxterity is now available on the tech company's website.

One kit is currently available for $110, or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva that you sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According to Amazon's website, the turnaround time for test results is between 24 and 72 hours after the sample is received.

Emergency use authorization for the test was given last month.

This is the first at-home saliva test to receive the FDA emergency use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

ALSO READ: American Airlines is grounding emotional support animals
EMBED More News Videos

The airline is making changes that are going into effect on Jan. 11, but what about if you already have a flight with your emotional-support pet? Watch the video above for details.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessamazoncoronavirus testingcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman says she received $76 stimulus check, not $600 as expected
Fr. Pfleger investigated for decades-old abuse allegation, steps away from ministry
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Macy's closing Water Tower location on Mag Mile
Kenosha protests peaceful after no charges announces in Blake shooting
Robbers hit 3 banks in 3 hours: police
South Chicago fire leaves 1 hurt, 7 displaced: CPD
Show More
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Jan. 6 explained: How Congress will count Electoral College votes today
2 shot, 1 fatally on South Side
Chicago Weather: Morning fog then cloudy Wednesday
Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
More TOP STORIES News