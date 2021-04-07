Can states, businesses require COVID vaccine passports?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10457345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Having a vaccine passport could be used to give you access to sports and entertainment venues, restaurants, travel -- just to name a few.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- By now, you have probably heard of vaccine passports. It's an app or document that shows proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before doing things like travel or going to a concert.Now, two states have banned them calling it an overreach.Gil Soffer, ABC 7 legal analyst, breaks down legal questions around vaccine passports.The White House has said it will not the federal government will not mandate vaccine passports, but could Governor JB Pritzker implement a requirement? Soffer said Pritzker probably could because of a 1905 Supreme Court case.Soffer said businesses can require vaccinations, but they have to make accommodations for people with sincerely held religious beliefs or medical reasons.