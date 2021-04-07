COVID-19 vaccine

Can states, businesses require COVID vaccine passports?

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Are COVID vaccine passports legal?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- By now, you have probably heard of vaccine passports. It's an app or document that shows proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before doing things like travel or going to a concert.

Now, two states have banned them calling it an overreach.

Gil Soffer, ABC 7 legal analyst, breaks down legal questions around vaccine passports.

SEE ALSO: What is a vaccine passport and how would it be used?
EMBED More News Videos

Having a vaccine passport could be used to give you access to sports and entertainment venues, restaurants, travel -- just to name a few.



The White House has said it will not the federal government will not mandate vaccine passports, but could Governor JB Pritzker implement a requirement? Soffer said Pritzker probably could because of a 1905 Supreme Court case.

Soffer said businesses can require vaccinations, but they have to make accommodations for people with sincerely held religious beliefs or medical reasons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescovid 19 vaccinepassportu.s. & worldappapps
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
White House weighs in on requiring COVID-19 'vaccine passports'
IL reports 3,790 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
IN reports 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Moderna vaccine protects for at least 6 months: Study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD questioning person of interest after child shot on Lake Shore Drive
IL reports 3,790 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
Social Security beneficiaries could receive stimulus today: IRS
Track coach from Chicago charged with tricking student-athletes into sending him nudes
2021 Election Results: Races across Chicago suburbs make history
Show More
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
Boy, 16, among 12 shot, 2 fatally, in overnight Chicago shootings
IN reports 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
CPL expands Sunday hours, opens Altgeld library branch
'Red Notice' issued for MIT student accused in Chicago man's CT death
More TOP STORIES News