Can states, businesses require COVID vaccine passports?

Now, two states have banned them calling it an overreach.
Gil Soffer, ABC 7 legal analyst, breaks down legal questions around vaccine passports.
The White House has said it will not the federal government will not mandate vaccine passports, but could Governor JB Pritzker implement a requirement? Soffer said Pritzker probably could because of a 1905 Supreme Court case.
Soffer said businesses can require vaccinations, but they have to make accommodations for people with sincerely held religious beliefs or medical reasons.