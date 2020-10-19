Chicago could return to Phase 3 rules with sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Lightfoot says

In the press conference with Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, Mayor Lightfoot said the number of cases over the past two weeks has risen 50%, with more than 500 new cases per day. Chicago's positivity rate stands at 5.4%.
"The data is clear - we are now in a second surge of COVID-19 and I am extremely concerned," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Now is the time to double down on what we know works and come together as a city to flatten the curve once again. Everyone must do their part to keep themselves and others safe and help us overcome this deadly disease."
If the city rolls back, it is not waiting for the 8 percent positivity rate limit the state has set. Through case investigations and contact tracing, the city said surprisingly the new spread is not coming from public places like schools, public transportation or restaurants.
"Where we are seeing spread are not the spaces we regulate as a city," Arwady said.
Mayor Lightfoot and Dr. Arwady reiterated calls to continue to use face coverings and limit social gatherings, even small ones.
"I'm deeply concerned about these trends and worried that we've got some COVID fatigue setting in where people are not following the public health guidance as they should. This virus doesn't care who you are, it's just looking to spread, and if we give it the opportunity to do so it will," said Dr. Arwady. "Most troubling is the fact that COVID-19 continues to have a disproportionate impact on Black and Latinx individuals, and those with under-lying medical conditions. But we're seeing a rise in cases across the city and across all races and ethnicities, so we all need to re-dedicate ourselves to combatting this epidemic."
Not only did Dr. Arwady say the city is registering increases in every age group, every demographic and every part of the city, she said that despite fears of contracting the disease from strangers, two out of three people in Chicago who have gotten COVID-19 got it from someone they know and three out of four of those contacts happened at home.
Dr. Arwady said in gatherings of ten people, there is a 14% chance someone in the group has COVID-19.
"Do not invite anyone over to your house or apartment. This is not the time for non-essential gatherings," Arwady said.
Even with the holidays coming up, the mayor and her health commissioner are begging Chicagoans to double down follow all the protocols and limit the number of people in your home.
"This is a time for each of us to dig down deeper and be more diligent," Lightfoot said.
It was just a few weeks ago that the city loosened restrictions on indoor capacity on bars and restaurants. Monday, the mayor said the current increase in cases is not tied to that or to any other spaces whose capacity guidelines are regulated by the city. She cited pandemic fatigue, as people have tired of social distancing and increased their interactions with others at home.
On paper, it would take an 8% positivity rate to reimpose restrictions, but Dr. Arwady said the city will not wait for that to happen, especially if hospitalization rates continue to increase.
The update comes as the number of COVID-19 cases across Illinois has been on the rise, with the positivity rate for the state rising above 5%. Dr. Arwady said the positivity rate in Chicago is 5.2%.
The update also comes after Chicago Public Schools announced a plan to bring early childhood and special needs students back into the classroom later in the second quarter.
The Chicago Teachers Union has pushed back against the plan, calling it risky.
CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade joined ABC7 Monday morning to discuss the plan.