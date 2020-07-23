Chicago coronavirus restrictions return Friday, frustrating business owners as bars, gyms forced to scale back or close

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Friday, Chicago will tighten several COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, impacting bars, fitness centers, and personal services like facials and shaves.The move means fitness classes, like thousands held statewide at Orange Theory centers, must lower class size to 10 people only. Some Orange Theory members have already noticed the change before it even takes effect."When you reduce the class sizes, it becomes a lot harder to get into classes," said DJ Ogunsola, noting classes next week are already booked.Other members are frustrated as well."I don't personally agree with it because I think Orange Theory has done a great job of social distancing and a creating a safe space with larger classes," said Rachel Werderits, a fitness member.Orange Theory has 60 locations in Illinois, totaling more than 100,000 individual workouts statewide since reopening on June 29th, according to Brad Ehrlich, Orange Theory's area developer."Our unique structure, combined with our adherence to social distancing and safety guidelines, has kept our staff and our members safe," Ehrlich said in a statement.Before workouts, the staff checks members' temperatures, asks them health questions, and conducts socially-distant classes. Given that, Orange Theory's leaders are frustrated with the rollback on restrictions."We have not one known case of transmission happening within our studios. So to us, the question is what is the data?" asked Adam Paris, an Orange Theory franchisee who owns 12 centers.Chicago's top health official, Dr. Allison Arwady, points to data from South Korea, where a COVID-19 cluster started in a February fitness class. That research, posted on the CDC website, stated, "Vigorous exercise in confined spaces should be minimized during outbreaks."Dr. Arwady said she's also concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Chicago. She said there may be five to 10 times more Chicagoans who are infected but not officially diagnosed in the city. Because of the widespread potential to contract the virus, Dr. Arwady said smaller groups are preferable right now, including fitness classes."It's a combination of being indoors in the moist indoor-type air, not having as much circulation, the mask helps, the social distancing helps, but we do think there is still some risks because of the amount of COVID that is here," Dr. Arwady said.But, again, Orange Theory leaders are frustrated because they have not had any COVID-19 person-to-person cases at their facilities."We keep hearing about a study that happened in South Korea back in February before anyone was taking this seriously. This is a serious health issue, we take it very seriously here," said Paris.Other restrictions take effect Friday too. Personal services that require face masks to be removed, like facials and shaves, will not be permitted.Property managers can only allow five guests per unit to avoid parties or large gatherings.And at bars and restaurants, a party of six is the max, both indoors and outdoors.Bars, taverns and breweries without a food license can no longer serve customers indoors. They must serve alcohol outside, and that could severely impact places like K's Dugout, a long-time watering hole in the Bowmanville neighborhood."Hopefully we survive this. The owner has been here for 30 years, I've been here for 19 years," said Kathy Mathis, manager at K's Dugout. "It would be sad to see it go because of this virus."