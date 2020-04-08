Chicago firefighter dies of 'complications of COVID-19,' fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A veteran Chicago firefighter died from COVID-19 Tuesday night, the department said.Mario Araujo, 49, joined the Chicago Fire Department 17 years ago.Araujo spent most of his career on Truck 25 located on the Far North Side. Bunting now drapes the firehouse where the flag has been lowered to half staff.CFD is asking that people pray for the firefighter's family and his colleagues, saying his service will never be forgotten.Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II said in a statement, "I regret to inform you all that we have lost a dedicated member of the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) due to complications from COVID-19. Firefighter Mario Araujo passed away this evening, April 7th. He was 49 years old and joined the CFD in October 2003. Firefighter Araujo spent most of his career on Truck 25 located on the far North Side of Chicago. This tragic loss underscores the seriousness that we face as a city and a nation. CFD members put themselves in harm's way without hesitation to selflessly uphold the oath they took to be there for every person they encounter during an emergency situation. Firefighter Araujo's service will never be forgotten. We ask that the entire city extend prayers for Firefighter Mario Araujo, his colleagues, and his entire family. May God bless his soul."