Chicago mayor slams CPS vaccine provider Innovative Express Care for misallocation of COVID-19 shots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago city leaders slammed health care provider Innovative Express Care for what it called "deceptive practices" in how it was using COVID-19 vaccines meant for CPS employees.A misallocation of 6,000 doses that led the Department of Public Health to cut off vaccine to Innovative Express Care.While the company CEO blamed it on a miscommunication, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called that that claim absolutely false Wednesday."They repeatedly failed to hold up their end of the bargain," Lightfoot said. "And so now they're dealing with the consequences of those actions."Innovative Express Care is accused of deliberately misleading the city in how it was reporting the use of first and second dose vaccines. The company has a $5 million contract to vaccinate employees of Chicago Public Schools, but now has been cut off."First, they were using doses that had been allocated for the CPS vaccination project for non-CPS employees. And secondly, they had been misrepresenting their second dose needs," CDPH Director Dr. Allison Arwady said.Innovative Express Care CEO Dr. Rahul Care had taken part in a vaccination event with the city just last week and went on Facebook to defend the company, saying it did nothing wrong."All of the vaccine doses that were not used by CPS at the end of this week went to another eligible patient for their first dose," Khare said. "We always ensured that there was enough allocation for additional doses for all CPS employees."Chicago also has cut off Loretto Hospital's vaccine supply after shots were given to ineligible or clouted people.Mayor Lightfoot defended the city's oversight policies as robust, saying it always starts with a conversation and vendors given a chance to correct problems."When they're demonstrating to us, that they're not going to play by the rules, and they're not going to give us accurate reporting, then we have to take very swift action and that's exactly what we've done," Lightfoot said.CPS CEO Janice Jackson said Wednesday they have contracted with a new company, CIMPAR, and that all school employees who were scheduled for shots today will be rescheduled for another time this week.