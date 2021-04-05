Cook County to release 30K 1st dose appointments Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health will release 30,000 COVID vaccine appointments at 6 p.m. on Monday.Anyone eligible under phases Phases 1A, 1B and 1C can sign up for the appointments.The appointments being made available are for this week and include the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Tinley Park Convention Center and the Pfizer vaccine at the Forest Park Community Vaccination Center, Des Plaines Community Vaccination Center, South Suburban College and Triton College.All vaccinations are by appointment only.