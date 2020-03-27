Coronavirus Chicago: Federal officials focuses in on Cook County as cases rise in Illinois

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6053591" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot pleads with residents to stay home after closing Chicago's lakefront to the public until further notice.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United States now has more COVID-19 cases than any other country in the world.While health experts say the majority of people who get the disease will recover, leaders are still pleading with the public to stay home as the virus continues to spread quickly in Illinois.Although Chicago is increasingly shutting down, the White House Coronavirus Task Force pointed out a sobering revelation."We are concerned about certain counties that look like they're having a rapid increase. Um, we can look at Wayne County in Michigan and you look at Cook County in Chicago," said Dr. Deborah Birx.Mayor Lori Lightfoot is clearly concerned as well, following through on her threat to crack down on social distancing.Thursday the mayor officially closed city beaches, Lakefront Trail and parks, the 606 Trail, and the Riverwalk.Governor JB Pritzker also implored residents to stay home after groups were spotted gathering outdoors."If you're doing these things, you're spitting in the face of the doctors and nurses and first responders who are risking everything so that you can survive," Pritzker said. "We are quite literally in the middle of a battle to save your life."The state announced nearly 700 new cases in Illinois Thursday alone. Officials are now hoping for some relief after President Trump's approved the Illinois' major disaster declaration, which will provide emergency federal funds to the state as COVID-19 starts overwhelming its healthcare system."It has infected infants. It has killed people in their 20s and 30s and 40s," Pritzker said. "It has forced doctors around the world to make terrible decisions about who will live and who will die."