Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 has not peaked in IL as cases top 31K, Pritzker says; Nursing home concerns grow as PPE arrives from China

WATCH: Gov. JB Pritzker's daily COVID-19 briefing on April 20
There are now 31,508 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in Illinois, including 1,349 deaths.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
Governor JB Pritzker said Monday the number of hospitalizations in Illinois is encouraging and there are signs the curve is bending. However, there is a lot of concern about the number of cases at nursing homes and assisted care facilities.
With COVID-19 spreading through nursing homes, officials announced plans at facilities with no known cases to require testing of all residents and staff. And at facilities with COVID-19 cases, officials are ramping up testing of all staff.
"We also have enhanced engagement as another part of our plan," Illinois Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "More on-site monitoring and also more visits from our infectious disease doctors or our infectious disease specialists."
As Illinois' stay-at-home order enters a fifth week, there is still no word from the governor if he will extend it. But in moving forward, he said he's thinking hard about requiring masks at stores and other locations and considering a regional approach to reopening.
"If the hospital capacity in a certain area is quite large and very available, even with coronavirus in existence, then that might be a place where you could do more than some other place," Pritzker said.
A second charter flight full of personal protective equipment arrived at O'Hare Airport in Chicago from China on Monday. It's the second chartered flight in less than a week with millions of masks, gloves and other gear for health care workers and first responders fighting against COVID-19.
"If it strikes you as atypical that in the midst of a national emergency, a state is directly airlifting emergency materials from another country, you would be right," Pritzker said. "But that's the landscape that we are operating in competing with other states, other countries even our own federal government for supplies."
Pritzker said he's had no choice because the federal government is only facilitating transport of PPE to for-profit companies.
"When they land at O'Hare airport, those goods don't come to the state or to the cities," Pritzker said. "They go to distributors... That's a far cry from delivering to the states so that we can distribute to, for example, a nursing home that has an outbreak."
ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
A chartered FedEx flight from China landed at O'Hare on Thursday, with millions of masks and gloves. The two shipments are costing Illinois taxpayers $888,000, according to state receipts.
Governors in states across the country have been critical of the federal government, demanding the Trump Administration take the lead on ordering supplies including ventilators and PPE. The president has fired back, putting the blame on those governors.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
The White House is also putting pressure on states to ramp up testing in order to open back up the country.
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
But Pritzker claimed testing capacity isn't the issue. He said Illinois and other states don't have enough of the necessary supplies and equipment for testing.
"Testing capacity is large, but if you don't all have all the items - by the way none of the states have all the items that they need - you can't use the testing capacity that is available," Pritzker said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website