IL COVID vaccine efforts expand across state as other COVID-19 metrics rise

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- COVID-19 cases are rising across Illinois, as the state works to expand vaccine eligibility and opportunities.The Illinois Department of Public Health officials reportedThe preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 22-28 is 3.8%.But vaccination sites like one in Batavia are hoping to turn the troubling trend around.U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, will visit the mass vaccination site Tuesday."COVID is still here killing people in our city every day, and we must remain diligent," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.The positivity rate is above 4% in the city, with Chicago averaging more than 400 new cases a day, the benchmark that has triggered new reopening mitigations.In the past 10 days, hospitalizations in Chicago are up 16%, and in suburban Cook County, up more than 20%. Will and Kankakee counties have seen a 27% rise.Driving the uptick are adults 18 to 39. In Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot said various gatherings, including bar crawls, have been the source of recent outbreaks. She urged caution and patience as people scramble to get vaccine appointments."It's not to the point that we were seeing in November, but it's something that we want to closely follow. We are very concerned about what the outlook may be over the next four to eight weeks," said Dr. Jennifer Seo, the Chicago Department Of Public Health chief medical officer.Chicago opened up COVID vaccine eligibility to the Phase 1C group Monday.The move means anyone 16 and older who has a qualifying medical condition can now book an appointment.More types of essential workers are also now eligible, including workers in clergy and religious organizations, energy, finance, food and beverage service, higher education, information technology and communications, legal, media, other community or government-based operations and essential functions, personal care and hygiene, public health, public safety, retail, shelter and housing, transportation and logistics, water and wastewater.Despite the uptick statewide, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot still sounds hopeful."We can do things in a targeted way and not have to shut down the entire economy and our way of life to be able to address issues," she said.In Chicago's collar counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, and Will, vaccine eligibility has been expanded to anyone in Phase 1A, 1B and 1B+. Phase 1B+ now includes some essential workers, such as government employees, higher education staff, news media, restaurant staff, construction trade workers and religious leaders.Also starting Monday, vaccination sites run by the city of Chicago will only schedule appointments for people who live in the city.With the expansion to 1C, the majority of Chicago's adult population is now eligible to get a vaccine.This week the state is expected to receive one million doses of the three available vaccines.In other parts of the state where demand is low, health departments are now allowed to expand eligibility to anyone over 16.Cook County has yet to announce when it will open access to those in 1C, but did make 25,000 new appointments available at four of its mass vaccination sites Sunday afternoon. Anyone eligible under phases 1A, 1B, 1B+ and approved essential workers were able to sign up for the shot due to new state guidelines, however, those appointments were booked up in just under two hours.To date, two million Illinois residents, which is 16% of the state population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state has been vaccinating over 99,000 people a day on average.Gov. JB Pritzker said he may be forced to rethink his approach to fully reopening the state fully, which it was on pace to start next week.Right now, Illinois is in the green on vaccination rates for those 65+, with nearly 69% receiving one dose - close to the 70% required.But it's in the red on health metrics, including for daily cases, hospitalizations, and new admissions. And until that changes, there will be no further reopening.