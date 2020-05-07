Coronavirus: Dixon business owner considers going rogue and reopening, violating Illinois COVID-19 rules

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team has learned that pushback against Governor JB Pritzker's slow phase-in, regional plan to reopen Illinois began even before the plan was announced.In many small communities across Illinois, business owners and local leaders are wrestling with why they should fall under the same rules as Chicago and other urban centers in the state when they have comparatively few COVID cases and deaths.In the town of Dixon, about 100 miles from Chicago, the city council had to get involved this week when a local hair stylist was thinking about going rogue.It was item one at Dixon's virtual council meeting on Monday night."We received complaints about a specific business that planned on defying the executive order and opening tomorrow," said Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss.The rogue move caused residents to say, "Well if they're open, we're open," Langloss told the Dixon council.Officials in the north central Illinois city aren't identifying the business owner, who would be in violation of the governor's continuing ban on nonessential commerce."We know it's tough on the nonessential businesses. That's the governor's term; we hate it," said Langloss. "All of our small businesses are essential."As of Wednesday evening, city leaders said they have convinced the salon owner to stay shut down with a warning, according to the manager: "We'll contact the appropriate state licensures, we'll work with the health department and the states attorney's office. We can't have that. We can't have that. Let's work together and we're going to get through this."After Pritzker's regional Restore Illinois plan was announced, leaders of Republican regions away from Chicago say they've heard from their constituents."I can tell you that the governor's plan that we first saw yesterday, it doesn't play in Peoria" said State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria)."These arbitrary designations really create problems for communities that are trying to move forward at a truly regional level, based on hospital utilization patterns, and it gives further incentive to communities to just go it alone and not follow compliance for what would be a more thoughtful regional plan," Spain said at a news conference Wednesday with Illinois Republican Party leadership.Wednesday night at ten: the I-Team digs into what's behind the push in Dixon for some businesses to reopen now, and whether it is safe.The I-Team will report on what the COVID numbers show, comparing Chicagoland with the rest of Illinois and why rural opponents of a continuing soft lockdown say they should be held to a different standard than the big cities.