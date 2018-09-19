HEALTH & FITNESS

Elgin elementary school reopening Wednesday after mold problems

An Elgin elementary school is reopening after mold problems forced it to be closed since last Thursday.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
An elementary school in northwest suburban Elgin reopens Wednesday after mold problems forced it to close.

Classes had been canceled since last Thursday because of mold. The entire school was treated and tested over the past several days.
"We went above and beyond industry guidelines to ensure the well being of our staff and students," said School District U-46 CEO Tony Sanders. "We will always err on the side of caution in the face of a risk to staff and students."

Extra dehumidifiers have been placed in the school and district officials said they will continue to closely monitor the moisture level and air quality at the school.
