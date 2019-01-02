HEALTH & FITNESS

EPA cancels hearing on contaminated East Chicago site amid government shutdown

The federal government shutdown is affecting the cleanup of a contaminated site in northwest Indiana.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) --
The federal government shutdown is affecting the cleanup of a contaminated site in northwest Indiana.

The EPA canceled its public hearing on its proposed plan to remove tainted soil at the former West Calumet Housing Complex. The hearing was set to take place on January 10.

Hundreds of people had to evacuate the area back in 2016 when tests found children had high levels of lead in their blood.

Residents still have until January 14 to send in their comments to the EPA. To submit comments, visit https://www.epa.gov/uss-lead-superfund-site/comment-period-and-public-meeting-proposed-amendment-cleanup-plan.
