HEALTH & FITNESS

Researchers warn 'flesh-eating' STD makes comeback after found in England

EMBED </>More Videos

A warning was issued Wednesday about a flesh eating sexually transmitted disease that is making a comeback. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file)

A warning was issued Wednesday about a flesh eating sexually transmitted disease that is making a comeback.

It sounds like something out of a horror movie, but researchers warn it's real.

A British woman contracted the rare STD that devours the flesh around the genitals. It is spread through sexual intercourse with an infected person.

The disease is painless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is usually found in tropical countries, but was recently discovered for the first time in England.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsexually transmitted infectionshealth watchsexu.s. & worldcdc
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Cristhian Rivera's lawyer said he's in country legally
Police: Man robs adult bookstore, nearly hit trying to dodge cops
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
2 boys die after being pulled from Kankakee River; dad held on neglect charges
More News