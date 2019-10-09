Flu shot 2019: Free vaccinations offered at Chicago clinics, events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health recommends everyone aged 6 months and older get their flu vaccine, and get it early.
Flu shots are being given out for free at five family flu shot clinics and more than 70 community events in all of Chicago's 50 wards over the next two months.
"Getting the seasonal flu vaccination before the end of October is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones," said CDPH Acting Commissioner Allison Arwady.
The family flu shot clinics will be held:
Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- At Wilbur Wright College, 4300 North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago, 60634
- At Whole Foods in Englewood, 832 West 63rd Street, Chicago, 60621
- At Arturo Velasquez Institute, 2800 South Western Avenue, Chicago, 60608
Saturday, October 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- At Richard J. Daley College, 7500 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, 60652
- At Harry S. Truman College, 1145 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, 60640
Click here for the full list of community flu shot events being held in October and November.
You can also get a flu shot at one of CDPH's immunizations walk-in clinics. Click here for locations.
The CDPH advised that people 65 years and older, as well as children younger than five, especially those younger than 6 months old, are at greater risk of developing serious complications from the flu. Other at-risk groups include pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, people with asthma, diabetes or other heart and lung conditions, and Native Americans and Alaska Natives.
