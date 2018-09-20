Healthy back-to-school lunch ideas

Back to school means back to routine. For many moms and dads, that means packing lunches for the kids.There are ways to make the tedious task easier and healthier. Weight loss and wellness coach Stephanie Mansour is back with five ways to maintain health eating habits for lunch:1. Purposefully Plan: Look ahead at your schedule for the week and see how many lunches you'll be eating out vs. packing from home.2. Shop 'Til You Drop: Go to the grocery store armed with your shopping list and shop by meal so that when you food prep your lunches, you'll already know what you'll be packing.3. Timing Is Everything: Basic tips- pack dressings separately; have already pre-packed nut butters and hummus to reduce meal prep; keep proteins separate from salads.4. Bulk Up Your Lunch Bag: Add in an extra fruit or veggie throughout the day. Pack this with your lunch.5. Add In a Healthy Dessert: Sweet potato, chocolate covered almonds, or something else that can be healthy.