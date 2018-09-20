HEALTH & FITNESS

Healthy back-to-school lunch ideas

EMBED </>More Videos

Weight loss and wellness coach Stephanie Mansour is back with five ways to maintain health eating habits for lunch.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Back to school means back to routine. For many moms and dads, that means packing lunches for the kids.

There are ways to make the tedious task easier and healthier. Weight loss and wellness coach Stephanie Mansour is back with five ways to maintain health eating habits for lunch:

1. Purposefully Plan: Look ahead at your schedule for the week and see how many lunches you'll be eating out vs. packing from home.
2. Shop 'Til You Drop: Go to the grocery store armed with your shopping list and shop by meal so that when you food prep your lunches, you'll already know what you'll be packing.
3. Timing Is Everything: Basic tips- pack dressings separately; have already pre-packed nut butters and hummus to reduce meal prep; keep proteins separate from salads.

4. Bulk Up Your Lunch Bag: Add in an extra fruit or veggie throughout the day. Pack this with your lunch.
5. Add In a Healthy Dessert: Sweet potato, chocolate covered almonds, or something else that can be healthy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthback to schoolraising healthy kids
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'The Bachelor' winner Whitney Bischoff Angel talks about OVA egg freezing
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant receipt visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
Pediatric cancer patients get break from treatment in Chicago
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
Man charged in attack of 91-year-old in Chinatown
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at airport
Man shot, killed by Vernon Hills officer was armed with air rifle
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Zion man charged with sexually assaulting Illinois teen at Wisconsin motel
Show More
'I'M ALIVE': Mom and son's Toyota hit by falling DEA plane
Naked Florida man doing yard work angers neighbors
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
4 dead, including suspect, after Maryland warehouse shooting
Man bitten by lion after breaking into enclosure at Fresno Zoo
More News