Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,249 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

United Center COVID vaccine site

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker confirms new mass vaccination site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10373099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Pritzker confirmed Friday that United Center will become a new mass COVID vaccine site.

WATCH: Illinois expands 1B vaccine eligibility, but doses remain scarce

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10370892" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois has expanded 1B eligibility, but Chicago area health departments are holding off on the expansion until enough doses are available.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,249 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on Sunday.IDPH reported a total of 1,1856,696 COVID-19 cases, including 20,516 deaths.As of Saturday night, 1,265 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 66,500 specimens for a total of 18,136,253 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 21-27 is 2.4%.A total of 2,740,105 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 3,183,805.The IDPH said that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.IDPH reports that a total of 2,705,934 vaccine doses have been administered, including 315,416 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 79,140.Illinois announced 79,266 vaccine doses were administered Saturday.The United Center's parking lots will soon be federally-run mass vaccination sites, officials announced Friday.As the state's vaccine supply ramps up, federal, state and local officials announced a United Center mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open March 10.FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense will take the lead on running the site with particular focus on vaccinating minority populations which have been relatively slow in getting doses. The staff at the arena is also experienced in dealing with large crowds and traffic.Illinois residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine from every part of the state can come to the site. Illinois seniors aged 65 and over will have exclusive access to appointments first, followed by all other eligible groups in the state's vaccination schedule.Information about where and how to make appointments will be available in coming days. Demand is anticipated to be high.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Champaign County: 1 male 80s- Christian County: 1 male 70s- Clark County: 1 male 60s- Cook County: 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Kane County: 1 male 70s- Kendall County: 1 female 60s- Knox County: 1 male 90s- Livingston County: 1 male 80s- Pulaski County: 1 female 70s- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s- Will County: 1 male 90s- Williamson County: 1 male 80s- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s